NSCDC reiterates commitment to protect schools in Ondo, Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assured that it would continue to provide the needed security in schools in Ondo and Osun States so as to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.

The Corps pledged to collaborate with other stakeholders in the Safe Schools Initiative to ensure its full implementation.

Following incessant attacks on schools, and kidnapping of students and staff by suspected bandits, the National Safe Schools project was initiated to provide safe learning and teaching environments for pupils and students.

DSC Aidamenbor Daniel, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), NSCDC Command in Ondo State, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure said both students and educational facilities in the state are safe.

Daniel said that the command had put measures in place to protect schools from attacks and also trained host communities on how to support the protection of schools in their domain and respond to attacks.

According to him, most of these schools are in the rural areas and are vulnerable to attacks.

“They are without perimeter fence, no guard and most of them are used as thoroughfare by the community dwellers.

“What we do is to train the school community on how to protect themselves and respond to attacks. This is being done by the command’s female squad under the Safe Schools Initiative.

“This is because we can’t safeguard all the schools conventionally. There is no way we can do man to man deployment, we don’t have the resources.

“What is being done is constant patrol and visitation to schools by the female squad of the command to educate the school community on safety procedures.

“The state government is expected to key into the programme by providing us with vehicles,” he said.