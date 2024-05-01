Workers’ Day: Mediafuse-Dentsu Nigeria promotes employees, raises salaries

In recognition of the extraordinary contributions of its employees, a leading integrated marketing and communications agency, MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, has announced significant promotions for a staggering number of its workforce.

The promotion exercise saw some general managers/chief operating officers become managing directors.

They include the Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Creative, Funke Adekola; the General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Agyle Nigeria, Marian Ogaziechi; and the General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of dentsu X Nigeria, Adekemi Olurin-Alegbeleye.

While Red Star Nigeria’s Media Director, Ugochukwu Maduagwu, was promoted to General Manager, the company’s Information Technology Associate Director, Roberta Edu; and Associate Director, Creative Strategy, Joseph Temitope, were elevated to Director.

The promotion coincided with Nigeria’s 2024 Workers’ Day celebration, a national holiday honouring the country’s labour force, according to a press statement by MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Sodiq Oyeleke.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our agency’s success. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are what drive our results and allow us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements with these well-deserved promotions,” the Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Okeke, said.

In addition to the widespread promotions, MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria also announced a company-wide salary increase to compensate the members of staff for their dedication and cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the country.

The GCEO noted that this move underscored the agency’s commitment to investing in its employees and ensuring they are competitively compensated.

“We understand the importance of financial security and rewarding our employees for their hard work,” Emeka Okeke added.

Also Read:

MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria’s Senior Manager, Human Resources, Mustapha Kelani, said the salary reviews reflected the company’s commitment to its employees’ well-being and their continued growth.

“MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria’s commitment to its employees extends beyond just promotions and salaries. We foster a positive and supportive work environment that values professional development and personal growth. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, bonuses, and training opportunities,” he added.