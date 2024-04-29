Woman arraigned for allegedly assaulting husband over cheating

A 34-year-old woman, Chioma Njoku, on Monday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting her husband with a broken plate.

Njoku, who resides at No 16, Ayo-Elegbede Street., Aguda Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of assault and damage to property.

The prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Njoku committed the offences on April 6, at No 17 Adeonitimiri Cresent, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Njoku assaulted her husband with a broken plate on his head when she heard about his habit of bringing women to the house.

He explained that Njoku wilfully damaged two Lexus cars with Lagos registration numbers EKY 526 EU and YAB 669 GG belonging to her husband by using an object to break the front, rear screens and side mirrors.

He submitted that the complainant, Onyema Njoku and the defendant (Chioma), are in the process of their divorce and presently separated.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, violate Sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O. Otitoju, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Otitoju ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation and have their house addresses verified by the court.

The matter was adjourned until May 16 for substantive trial.