Woman, 50, docked for allegedly assaulting police officer

A 50-year old woman, Livina Obiasogu, was on Tuesday, arraigned before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan, for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Obiasogu, whose address was not provided, is being charged with assault, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 13, at Powa Phase 11 Shopping complex, Sango, Ibadan.

He said that an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Iyadunni Ademiluwa had investigated a case of child abuse lodged against the defendant.

Amusan further told the court that as a result of that, the defendant waylaid and assaulted the police officer on her way home.

He said that the offence contravened Section 356 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The court President, Moji Aworemi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 8, for hearing.

