CNPP condemns threat to life of ZLP Chairman, warns against gagging opposition voices

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has said it is alarmed and outraged by the brazen threat to the life of Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party.

It said the incident is a stark reminder of the escalating violence and intimidation tactics being employed by desperate politicians to silence opposition voices.



Chief Nwanyanwu, had at a press conference alleged threat to his life.

According to him, the threat was made by one Moses Emmanuel, an alleged agent of former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.



The CNPP recalled that recently, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had raised the alarm over alleged intelligence it received indicating that there was a plot to fabricate charges of murder, rape, kidnap, gun-running, and other imagined crimes against the Member, representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, over his stance on Rivers State political crisis, defence of democracy and principles of decent intra-party procedures.



The CNPP in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, called for a thorough investigation into the allegations raised by the ZLP National Chairman, urging all security agencies to protect Chief Nwanyanwu.

“The CNPP therefore condemned the in the strongest possible terms this cowardly act and warns those behind it to desist from further harassment and intimidation of political opponents. We demand that the security agencies investigate this incident thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.



“The use of extra-judicial means to gag opposition voices is a dangerous trend that must be stopped immediately. Nigeria is a democratic nation, and the freedom of expression and association are fundamental rights enshrined in our constitution. Political differences should be resolved through peaceful means, not through violence and intimidation.



“We stand in solidarity with Chief Dan Nwanyanwu and the Zenith Labour Party, and we urge all political parties and stakeholders to join us in condemning this heinous act. We will not stand idly by while our democracy is undermined by those who seek to suppress dissenting voices”, the CNPP vowed.



The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the country then called on “the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of all political leaders and citizens.



“We also demand that the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) order thorough investigation into this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice



“We therefore call on all relevant security agencies to provide adequate security for the ZLP National Chairman to ensure he is not hurt”, the CNPP stated.

