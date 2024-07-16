Logistic manager docked for allegedly stealing N14. 9m goods

A logistic manager, Folami Sunday, on Tuesday appeared before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing goods worth N14.9 million.

Sunday, of no fixed address is facing three counts of property theft, breach of public peace and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Chekwube Okeh, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 5, 2023 at No. 55, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

Okeh said that the defendant who was a logistic manager at Pro Drivers Africa, diverted products valued at N14. 9 million to be delivered to a customer.

She submitted that Sunday diverted Oral B toothpaste worth N12.1 million and 853 cartons of Gino tomato paste valued at N2.7 million.

She said that the defendant tricked his employer by registering Hanover Logistic Solution belonging to him in the name of one Obaduyi Oluwafemi into Pro Drivers Africa to cause damage and loss to the company.

Okeh said the offences contravened Sections 21, 168 (d) 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Linda Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the matter until October 7 for mention.

