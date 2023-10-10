Wike appoints Legal Special Assistant

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Benedict Daudu, a Lawyer, as his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Tuesday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Ogunleye explained that the appointment was in recognition of Daudu’s outstanding legal expertise, extensive academic background and profound understanding of key policy issues.

He said that Daudu, a distinguished and practising Attorney in Nigeria, was expected to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.

“He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Buckingham University in 2010, demonstrating his commitment to legal excellence from the outset of his career.

“Following his LLB, Daudu furthered his education by attending the Nigerian Law School between 2010 and 2012, where he honed his legal skills and deepened his understanding of Nigerian jurisprudence.

“His dedication to continuous learning and academic excellence led him to the prestigious George Washington University Law School, where he obtained his master’s degree in 2013.

“Daudu’s academic achievements are complemented by his extensive professional experience, which spans various areas of law,” he said.

Ogunleye added that Daudu’s years of legal practice had provided him with an in-depth understanding and practical experience in critical policy issues.

He identified his areas of expertise to include cybercrime law, anti-money laundering regulation, constitutional law, human rights, civil litigation cases and West African socio-cultural realities.

Ogunleye added: “His working experience has seen him working in various prestigious law firms within and outside the country, including JB Dauda and Co, Adams Law Office LLC and Ade Okeaya and Co.”