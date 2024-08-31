Why sex toys are important in relationships – Nollywood actress

A Nollywood actress, Bukola Ikuomola, has offered reasons why sex toys are important in relationships.

The actress, who deals in sex toys, revealed this in a no holds barred interview she granted Saturday Sun on the issue.

Ikuomola said: “The sex toy industry is still somewhat a taboo in many parts of Nigeria.

“But I’ve noticed a shift in attitudes.

“People are becoming more open-minded, and they’re realising that sex is a natural part of life.

“It’s okay to explore and enjoy it.

Also Read:

“I want people to understand that sex is not something to be ashamed of.

“It’s a vital part of our overall health and well-being.

“Sex toys can help people enhance their sexual experiences and improve their relationships.”

Post Views: 0