Why sex toys are important in relationships – Nollywood actress

A Nollywood actress, Bukola Ikuomola, has offered reasons why sex toys are important in relationships.
The actress, who deals in sex toys, revealed this in a no holds barred interview she granted Saturday Sun on the issue.
Ikuomola said: “The sex toy industry is still somewhat a taboo in many parts of Nigeria.
“But I’ve noticed a shift in attitudes.
“People are becoming more open-minded, and they’re realising that sex is a natural part of life.
“It’s okay to explore and enjoy it.
“I want people to understand that sex is not something to be ashamed of.
“It’s a vital part of our overall health and well-being.
“Sex toys can help people enhance their sexual experiences and improve their relationships.”