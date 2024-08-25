Why I didn’t grow beards during my imprisonment — Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has revealed why he didn’t grow any beards when he was in prison at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State.

The crossdresser revealed this in an interview with a comedian, Isbae U, on his podcast, which is titled: “Curiosity Made Me Ask.”

Isbae U had asked Bobrisky: “A lot of people were expecting you to come out looking like Gandalf. You understand? How did you get someone to bring you shaving stick?”

Bobrisky explained: “I have done laser.

“So till I leave this earth, hair cannot grow on my face.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Bobrisky was sentenced to a six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to naira abuse on April 12, 2024 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The charge was filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

