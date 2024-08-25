Why we increased Nigerian passport fees — Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service has offered an explanation for its decision to increase the cost of obtaining Nigerian international passports from September 1, 2024.

The Public Relations Unit of the Immigration Service offered the explanation in a post on its official X handle, a day after the increment was made.

In the post, titled: “4 major reasons for the unavoidable Increase in the price of the Nigerian Standard Passport,” the NIS listed the reasons as:

“Improvement in passport standard and quality, ensuring that the Nigerian Passport continues to maintain the ICAO Standard.

“To address cost of materials and production in view of current realities.

“With the new fees, the NIS will create more Passport front offices and biometrics centres, thereby increasing access to our facilities, decongesting the already existing centres and improving Passport production turnaround time.

“The recent increase in Passport fees would also help the Service actualise its drive for complete domestication of Nigeria Passport booklets.”

The NIS urged applicants to take advantage of the automated payment platform available on its official website for a seamless application process.

