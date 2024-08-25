Damagun, Bature and Anyanwu have killed PDP — Melaye

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, has declared the party dead.

The former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District said this on his X handle on Saturday, naming those behind the death of the party.

Melaye said those behind the death of the PDP were the party’s Acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagum; National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

He tweeted on Saturday: “End of the road for PDP as Damagun, Bature, and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party.

“We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time.”

