Peter Obi excited about release of Medical Students, PCMs

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has revealed his excitement over the release of kidnapped 20 medical students and eight Prospective Corps Members.

The Eagle Online recalls that the eight Prospective Corps Members were kidnapped in Zamfara State as they travelled to their orientation camp.

They had left Akwa Ibom State in August 2023 for the camp, but were kidnapped alongside the driver of the bus in which they traveled.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the 20 medical students from the University of Jos and University of Maiduguri were kidnapped on their way to a conference in Enugu State on Thursday.

Speaking on the freedom of the medical students and PCMs from their abductors on his X handle on Saturday, Obi described it as relieving and gladdening.

The former two-term Anambra State governor said: “The two media reports showing the rescue of the 20 Medical Students who were Kidnapped In Benue State and the release of 8 National Youth Corps Members by their captors are relieving and gladdening.

Also Read:

“Many of these criminal activities go on unreported in different parts of the nation. Insecurity must stop.

“Those behind insecurity in Nigeria must be stopped.

“Our nation must move forward.

“The government and our security agents must now take the lead in protecting the lives and properties of our people from these criminal elements.

“As I have insisted, a New and more secure Nigeria remains POssible.”

Post Views: 1