Why Adamawa is not celebrating Democracy Day in a big way – Gov. Bindow

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa says the state is not celebrating the 2018 Democracy Day in a big way because of the sad mood it has found itself.

Bindow in an evening broadcast to the people of the state said the people should use the day for special prayers and supplication to God.

He said: “Today we are happy that we can lift our heads high and say we have met a very rough and tough situation, but we have recorded a lot of successes.

“Although, it will have been appropriate for us to roll out the drums and celebrate Democracy Day in a big way, but the mood of our state will not allow that.

“We are faced with few challenges related to safety and security which require us to reflect and feel some of the pains our people are facing.

“This is particularly so for the areas that experienced some form of security challenges resulting in loss of lives and property.”

Bindow said it was in honour of all those who lost their lives to insurgency and communal clashes that the celebration was dedicated to prayers and supplication.

He said: “We wish to request all Imams, Pastors, Clergymen, and Women as well as our Ulamah to organise special prayer sessions for our dear nation and state seeking for divine intervention for peace, unity and progress to flood our communities.

“We should equally pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of all those who lost their lives in any of the crisis witnessed or attacks experienced.”

He also urged the people to use the peaceful moments provided by the democracy day to reflect on successes recorded by his administration.

Bindow said: “We must rededicate ourselves to peace and peaceful coexistence, and continue to support government as we continue to provide you credible service and democracy dividends.

“May peace reign in our dear state and may we have a peaceful and successful democracy day celebrations.”