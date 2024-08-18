‘What God cannot do doesn’t exist’ is falsehood – Pastor Damina

Pastor Abel Damina has described as false the popular Christian slogan of: “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.”



This was just as he said that he is not jealous of Pastor Jerry Eze, who is famous for having come up with the slogan.



He said this in a teaser for the upcoming episode of the Honest Bunch Podcast.



Damina said: “What God cannot do does not exist is not the truth. People think that I am jealous of Jerry Eze. It is not about sentiments, it is about knowing what the truth is.



“I believe in miracles, I believe in healing, but not this ‘arrangee’ that we are seeing today. Most of those crutches are the same.”

Damina also touched on the topic of tithes, noting: “Why are you asking for tithes? If you read the book of acts, nobody paid tithes to anybody, Jesus didn’t pay tithes, Jesus didn’t receive tithes.”

