New Lagos Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Secretary resumes

The newly-appointed Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, has sought the maximum support and cooperation of the agency’s staff in order to actualise its statutory mandate.

This was revealed in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Board, Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.

Ajomagberin made the appeal when he officially resumed office, promising to make the Board a model of service delivery.

The new Scribe, who was received on Wednesday by the heads of departments and units, indicated that the support he sought was to provide a conducive and comfortable avenue for the pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah exercises.

He noted that he was appointed as the Board Secretary to serve, adding that he could not singlehandedly achieve the goals without teamwork and support of the staff.

Also Read:

Ajomagberin, who promised to work assiduously with a view to improving staff welfare, expressed his gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; and Head of Service, Olabode Shuaeeb Agoro, for the trust and confidence they reposed in him by appointing him as the Board Secretary.

The Heads of Departments and Units, who spoke on behalf of others staff, pledged their loyalty, cooperation, and support as was given to his predecessor, Saheed Onipede.

Ajomagberin, who is a thoroughbred administrator, was prior to his present appointment the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

Post Views: 15