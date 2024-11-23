Wema Bank commemorates International Fraud Awareness Week 

Reinforcing its commitment to combating fraud and protecting customers’ financial interests, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, commemorated International Fraud Awareness Week 2024 hosting an insightful seminar in accordance with the global theme for International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, “Share A Story, Stop A Scam”.

The seminar held at Wema Bank Head Office in Lagos on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024.

International Fraud Awareness Week is a global celebration commemorated annually in the third week of November, with the goal of highlighting the increasing threat that fraud poses on individual, business and societal levels, as well as encouraging individuals and institutions to take proactive steps towards minimising the impact of fraud.

The theme of International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, “Share A Story, Stop A Scam”, particularly emphasises the significance of awareness, information and education, in combating fraud. Wema Bank, proactive in its commitment to combating fraud, has over the years built a reputation of educating and empowering its customers with the knowledge, information and insights needed to help them identify, mitigate and escalate fraud on various levels, further launching its Anti-Fraud campaign through which it has not only continued to spread awareness about fraud but also taken action against fraudsters. With this remarkably consistent anti-fraud stance, it is no surprise that Wema Bank took the decision to host this visionary seminar in commemoration of International Fraud Awareness Week 2024.

Stakeholders present at The Wema Bank International Fraud Awareness Week 2024 include Oguzi Moses A., an Assistant Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rypson Ugwuzor, Manager, Cybersecurity and Intelligent Automation, KPMG; legal luminary Akin Adesomoju (SAN), Founder, Akin Adesomoju & Co.; Femi Akinola, Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigerian Police Force; and cybersecurity expert Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), Digital Encode Limited.

Wema Bank continues to prove its firm stance against fraud, promoting fraud awareness internally and externally while taking firm action against fraudsters who have attempted to conduct fraudulent transactions on the network of FinTechs which the Bank continues to empower. Earlier in 2024, Wema Bank disconnected seven FinTechs found guilty of fraud from its network and continues to empower its customers with insights on evolving fraud tactics and channels for escalation through its Anti-Fraud Campaign. Customers and the public can follow @wemabank on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X to stay updated.

