Barau donates 1000 motorcycles to Kano Police command

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has donated 1000 motorcycles worth over N1 billion to Kano State Police Command to boost security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Barau presented the motorcycles to the command on Saturday at the command headquarters in Kano.

He emphasised the importance of public support for security agencies to enable them to perform optimally.

He said that 700 motorcycles would be allocated to the Kano North Senatorial District, while 300 would go to the police command for distribution across various divisions in the state.

“I commend the officers and men of the Kano State Police Command for their exceptional professionalism in carrying out their constitutional duties.

“Their dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state is truly appreciated.

Also Read:

“As a token of appreciation, support will be provided to ensure they continue to perform optimally, contributing to the peace, progress, and political growth of Kano State,” Barau said.

He said the motorcycles would be distributed to 76 divisions to enable police officers to reach all areas of the state.

Earlier, CP Salma Dogo praised Barau’s donation, assuring that the motorcycles would be distributed to area commands and divisions to enhance security situations in the state.

Dogo also solicited more support from well-to-do individuals to emulate Senator Barau’s exemplary leadership in supporting the command.

Chairman, Eminent Persons Forum, Mukhtar Gashash applauded the efforts and foresight of the Deputy president of the senate for providing the support to the Kano Police Command.

He called on other philanthropists to emulate Barau’s gesture in boosting the capacity of the Nigerian Police to deliver on its mandates.

Post Views: 16