Buni approves N70,000 minimum wage for Yobe workers

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has approved the payment of N70,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday, said the payment would take effect from December.

According to Mohammed, the approval is contained in a memo signed by the governor, following recommendations by a committee on the minimum wage earlier constituted by the state government.

“The committee had recommended for a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

“The reconciliation process, which is nearing completion is expected to be concluded soon for approval, and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure,” he said.

The aide said that the state government expected civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best towards effective service delivery.

