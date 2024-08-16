We need more governors like Oyebanji — VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria needs more governors like that of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, whose style of governance would bring all political stakeholders on board to enhance the educational system, security and socio economic growth of the sub nationals.

Shettima stated this during the official launch of: “Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria.”

It is a book written by a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Modupe Adelabu.

It was launched in Abuja on Thursday.

The event was attended by the Chief Of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governors of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; All Progressives Congress chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; and prominent traditional rulers.

Vice President Shettima, who narrated his first meeting with Oyebanji during Fayemi’s administration, where Oyebanji served as Secretary to the State Government, recalled telling the then SSG that he would be the next governor of the State based on his impression of him.

The Vice President said he had observed Oyebanji as governor and he is impressed by his unique leadership style, which, according to Shettima, has united all tendencies in the state with attendant remarkable growth and development across different sectors.

Also Read:

He restated the importance of continuity of good governance, saying Ekiti is fortunate to have elected Oyebanji as their governor, adding that he has distinguished himself among his peers in Nigeria.

Vice President Shettima said: “Honestly, I am very proud of Governor Oyebanji.

“He exudes humility, he exudes acceptability and accessibility.

“He has been able to carry all the tendencies in Ekiti State.

“Former Governor Niyi Adebayo is here, my friend, former Governor Kayode Fayemi, and his wife are all here, Senator Adetunmbi and many other stakeholders in Ekiti State are all here to celebrate Professor Modupe Adelabu and also to identify with the governor.

“We need governors like Oyebanji in Nigeria.

“Governors that will not work with everybody regardless of their political differences.

“Governors that will not chase shadows.

“Governors that have the capacity to be humble at the height of their glories.”

Speaking further, the Vice President congratulated the writer for sharing her thoughts, expertise and experiences as a distinguished scholar in a book form.

He urged policy makers at all levels to take advantage of the book.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji said education is a critical component of nation building, stressing that this informed the decision of his administration to put necessary frameworks in place towards improving the educational infrastructure in Ekiti State.

This, according to him, has made Ekiti to have the highest number of basic school enrollment in Nigeria, with the provision of basic needs to aid teaching and learning as well as ensuring that gender mainstreaming remains an integral part of approach to education.

Oyebanji lauded Professor Adelabu for her contributions to the education and political development of the state, saying the book will be beneficial to all policy makers in the sector.

According to him: “Professor Adelabu’s life is a testament to the abiding faith in God either as a princess who got married to a prince or as a mother who has raised distinguished children that are here today and we are thankful for her life as an academics who rose to the zenith of her profession by becoming a Professor and as a politician who at one point in time was the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State.

“I commend her quest for excellence and humanity.

“What we are celebrating today is just a celebration of academic excellence and intellectualism.

“Since we got to the saddle in Ekiti State, Professor Adelabu is the Chair of the committee put together to help us look for the best hands to run the government.

“The committee that recommended those at the executive now, the same committee has just submitted the report of those that will be in boards and parastatals and that speaks to her life: a life of service and dedication to humanity.”

Professor Adelabu, who gave an insight into the book, explained that the publication was not limited to a particular region, but covers the whole country with focus on Politics and Education, which are like twin brothers.

She advocated for a proper education system, which connotes that everyone should go back to basic learning.

Discussants at the book launch included former Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; former Minister of Youth and Sports, Bolaji Abdulahi; and Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi.

They all called for a review of the nation’s education policy, Universal Basic Education Act and priorities given to the enrollment of girl child at schools.

Post Views: 0