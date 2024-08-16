Naira-based crude sale: FG inaugurates technical sub-committee

In a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s refining capacity so as to promote economic growth and development of the country, the Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Sub-Committee tasked with developing the framework for the sale of crude oil to local refineries in Naira.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, performed the inauguration of the Committee.

Edun said during the ceremony on Thursday that the initiative aligns with the presidential directive aimed at revolutionising the energy sector by reducing reliance on crude oil exports and fostering local expertise.

The inauguration took place following a stakeholders meeting where government officials and representatives of local refineries, including Dangote Refinery, gathered to discuss the implementation of this strategic directive.

The committee, which includes the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Lydia Shehu Jafiya, also has the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, as well as representatives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria, Afrexim Bank, and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

It has the critical role of crafting a robust template that will ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

Edun emphasised that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Nigeria as a refining hub, which will significantly boost the economy through the reduction of reliance on crude oil exports and fostering local expertise in the energy sector.

While commending the members of the committee for their dedication and anticipated contributions, the Minister urged them to work diligently in order to meet the expectations set by the presidential directive.

He reiterated that the ultimate goal is to transform Nigeria’s energy sector into one that is self-reliant and globally competitive.

With the inauguration of the Technical Sub-Committee, under the leadership of Edun, Nigeria is poised to witness a transformative shift in its energy landscape, especially with the task on the Committee to craft a robust framework for Naira-based crude sales, paving the way for a self-reliant and globally competitive energy sector, a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said.

It added that as the nation embarks on this strategic journey, the ultimate goal of boosting economic growth, reducing poverty, and enhancing refining capacity is within reach.

Thus, the Committee’s diligent work will be instrumental in unlocking Nigeria’s full potential, and their contributions will be pivotal in shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

