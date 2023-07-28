War: Zelensky declares victory over Russia is national goal

828 828

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said rallied Ukrainians to victory over Russia in a speech for Ukrainian Statehood Day to leaders and selected guests on Friday in Kiev’s central St Michael’s Square.

“Russia is foreign here and no trace of it will remain here,’’ the President boasted, highlighting that a victory over Russia is the national goal.

“Ukraine’s victory can and must be such that any attempts by the enemy to return will be no more than the sick fantasies of a madman,’’ Zelensky said.

Zelensky went on to present awards to soldiers, police officers and rescue workers.

Statehood Day was introduced by the president two years ago.

It was set on the anniversary of the Christianisation of the mediaeval empire of Kievan Rus in 988.

Next year, the event would be brought forward by 13 days to conform to the Gregorian calendar.

This was after the recent parliamentary decision to switch to the Western more modern calendar over the Orthodox one now associated with the Russian invader.