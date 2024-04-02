Bassirou Faye sworn in as Senegal president

Left-winger, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was sworn in Tuesday as Senegal’s youngest president after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

Nigeria’s President and the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of States and Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also attended.

“Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal,” the 44-year-old said before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar.

Faye is the youngest elected president on the African continent.