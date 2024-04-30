Nigerian Army apprehends human trafficker in Lagos

The 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, operating under 81 Division, has successfully apprehended one Olushola Areke, following actionable intelligence, in connection with human trafficking in Lagos.

The Army spokesperson, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Ayeni said that the suspect was accused of kidnapping Fayoke Kunle, 22-year-old daughter of Ainor Kunle.

He said: “Mrs Kunle claimed she had voluntarily entrusted her daughter to the suspect, who had promised to secure employment for the young girl in Oshodi, Lagos.

“However, instead of heading to Oshodi as promised, the suspect moved Miss Kunle to Kano, where the victim later discovered herself and overheard discussions about being transported to Libya.

“Miss Kunle courageously escaped from her captor and returned home on April 23, 2024.”

Ayeni said that in response to the alarming report, the Army troops reached out to Areke, offering to entrust more people to her for job opportunities.

He added: “The suspect eagerly accepted the offer and was subsequently arrested at the designated meeting point, where she intended to pick up her supposed other victims.

“Both the suspect and the victim have been handed over to the Ajah Police Command in Lagos for further investigation.”

Ayeni urged members of the public to continue to support the Army in providing timely information to aid in maintaining law and order.

He said the Nigerian Army remains committed to promoting peace and stability across the Division’s Area of Responsibility.