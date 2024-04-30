Man docked for allegedly cutting off FRSC Officer’s fingers

A 28-year-old man, Godwin Alex, was arraigned before a Wuse Magistrate’s Court in Abuja on Monday for allegedly cutting off two fingers of a Federal Road Safety Corps personnel.

The 28-year-old is standing trial on two-count charge of assault and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

State prosecutor, Olarenwaju Osho, told the court that Alex committed the offences on Saturday when he was apprehended for driving against traffic.

Osho said that rather than cooperate with the FRSC personnel, Alex turned violent, leading to an altercation during which he cut off the officer’s fingers with a jack knife.

He said that the offences contravened the penal code of the FCT.

Alex, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Ibraheem Bashir, filed a bail application for Alex on health grounds.

Bashir also enjoined the court to order the release of Alex’s car from police custody and the restriction of the media from covering the court proceedings.

Presiding Magistrate Cendy Oluwaseyi rejected the plea to restrict media coverage, ruling that journalists have a constitutional right to report court proceedings.

Oluwaseyi also ordered that Alex’s vehicle be kept in police custody pending further investigation.

She granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and ordered that he produces two persons to stand as sureties.

One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and both must provide utility bills and proof of residence in the FCT, she ruled.

Oluwaseyi adjourned the case till May 16 for further hearing.