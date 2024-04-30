Taraba: Soldiers sack terrorist’s camp, rescue abducted victims

In a recent breakthrough against insurgency, Troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke between April 27 – 29, 2024, cleared a terrorist camp, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition.

This is contained in a statement released in Jalingo on Tuesday and signed by the acting assistant director, 6 Brigade, Army Public Relations, Lt. Oni Olubodunde.

According to the statement, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B of Operation Whirl Stroke stationed at Fikyu on April 29, 2024, swiftly responded to reports of suspected terrorists, firing sporadically in the Pukun area of Fikyu in the Ussa Local Government Area, and engaged them with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat.

The statement disclosed that a further search of the area led to the recovery of 1 AK 47 Magazine with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Additionally, troops deployed at Kufai Amadu and Kasuwan Haske, in collaboration with troops from Sub-Sector 1A OPWS, acted on intelligence regarding the hideout of terrorists in Vingir Village of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue State engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, leading to their withdrawal in disarray.

“The troops arrested a suspected kidnapper named Dogo Manu, who was found in possession of 2 Techno mobile phones and Forty Thousand Naira (N40,000). A search of their camp resulted in the recovery of 1 AK 47 rifle.

“Furthermore, the troops successfully secured the release of kidnapped victims, Dr. James Raphael and his son, in Gbeji, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State,” the statement partly read.

Furthermore, Lt. Oni added that the troops of 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, while on a night patrol around Gangdanbana and Kwanar Maliki in Bali Local Government Area on April 27, 2024, apprehended one Junaidu Isiaka with four sacks of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Oni revealed that the suspect has been on the watchlist of security agencies for his involvement in illegal drug deals and supplies to terrorists and other criminal elements operating within the general area.

He however called on the public to remain vigilant, noting that the Nigerian Army remain resolute in its efforts to rid the region of criminal elements and restore peace and stability