PDP BoT member resigns membership of party

Charles Idahosa, the Peoples Democratic Party member representing the South South in the party’s Board of Trustees, on Monday resigned his membership of the party.

Idahosa, announced his resignation in a letter, titled: “Letter of Resignation,” addressed to the Chairman of Ehor Ward 1 of the party in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State and made available to newsmen in Benin.

The letter reads in part: “I trust this letter finds you well. I am reaching out to formally announce my decision to resign from both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and my role as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“As a representative from the South South Nigerian region, this decision comes after considerable contemplation and reflection on my personal and political journey.

“Throughout my stay in the party, I have been privileged to contribute to its vision and mission. However, after careful consideration, I believe it is time for me to pursue new paths and opportunities beyond the party’s confines.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the PDP community for their unwavering support and camaraderie during my time of service.

“I remain committed to upholding the values and principles that have guided my political engagement thus far.

“I look forward to new avenues of growth and contribution, and I extend my best wishes to the PDP as it continues its important work.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Idahosa was a former Uhunwode Local Government Chairman and Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.