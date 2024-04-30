Lagos publishes details of five convicted sex offenders

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has published the identities of five men convicted for defiling minors.

The identities of the convicts are Nduka Anyawu, Siakpere Ofure, Adam Farouk, Adewale Ibitoye and Blessing Okon.

DSVA stated that the offenders had been convicted for the offence of defilement and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Lagos State High Court.

The agency revealed the identities of the offenders in a post it shared on its verified X handle on Monday.

The details of the publication included the names and pictures, nature of their offences, as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the courts.

According to the agency, it is giving an update on publication of details of sex convicts as maintained by the Lagos State Government.

It stated that justice had been served and it is also a warning to others who might consider such a heinous act.

The agency reiterated the state government’s zero tolerance against sexual abuse.

It restated its commitment to help survivors of sexual offences by ensuring that perpetrators were held accountable for their actions.

DSVA urged Lagos State residents to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting any case of domestic or sexual violence by calling its toll free line: 08000333333.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Government began the publication of the details of sex offenders in March 2022.

The publication is in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42, which provides that the agency is to periodically publish details of sex convicts in the state.