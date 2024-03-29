War, Spirit, Baddo, others in action as GOtv Boxing Night returns

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have announced that the 31st edition of the premier boxing event will be held on May 1.

A statement said it will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

According to the statement by the company on Friday, the 31st edition of GOtv Boxing Night will feature seven national bouts.

The biggest fight on the night will be the 10-round West African Boxing Union light welterweight title clash between the cracking pair of Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, which is deemed as the biggest possible match-up in the category.

Also scheduled for the night is a national welterweight challenge between Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses.

Similarly in action at the show will be the national flyweight champion, Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt, who will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a national challenge bout.

The super featherweight category will see a challenge fight between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo, with Emmanuel Abimbola facing off with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category.

In other clashes, Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight, while Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu will confront Yusuf Ogunbumi in the light welterweight category.