Pregnant woman, nine others injured in Lagos gas explosion

No fewer than nine persons, including a pregnant woman, were injured in Tuesday’s gas cylinder explosion at Alaba Lane, Alayabiagba Community of Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos.

According to a source: “The fire explosion started around 1:30pm and immediately, two tricycles were burnt, school children coming back from school were affected.

“A particular young man was seriously affected as his body was peeling off, but rushed to the Gbagada General Hospital.”

Confirming the incident, Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that several various gas cylinders traded within the neighbourhood have one triggered from a susceptible leakage leading to the snapping of a high tension cable and resultant Fire.

“Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries.

“The incident which was curtailed in record time through the combined efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS with the complement of the Federal Fire Service left four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, a bungalow part of properties razed down while salvaging adjoining structures including a major fuel service station.

Adeseye stated further that the victims of the explosion have been taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment for the injuries.

“The victims are recuperating at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre after some first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.” Adesye explained.