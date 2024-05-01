May Day: We’ll not delay action on new minimum wage – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured workers that his administration will not delay in implementing the new minimum wage.

Makinde gave the assurance on Wednesday in his address at the 2024 May Day celebrations, held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, said notwithstanding the new minimum wage, his government will not fail in its promise of ensuring payment of salaries and pensions on or before 25th of every month.

He said that his administration had been responsive to the welfare of workers, adding that it had always put people at the heart of its policies and programmes.

Acknowledging the importance of labour in the policies, programmes and projects aimed at ensuring the development of the state, Makinde commended the workers for ensuring an atmosphere devoid of incessant industrial actions.

He noted that the cooperation between his government and labour had contributed immensely to the existing development and peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He urged the workers to reciprocate his administration’s good gesture by being more dedicated and committed.

The governor also enjoined them to work ‘tirelessly and vigorously’ for their pay.