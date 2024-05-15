Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff dies at 55

Gboyega Soyannwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is dead.

Soyannwo, 55, was said to have died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this in a statement titled “Transition.”

The statement read, “With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff to Mr Governor, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.”

Omotosho said Sanwoolu broke the news of the death to cabinet members at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor was quoted as saying while breaking the news.

After a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased, Sanwo-Olu ended the meeting.

Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.