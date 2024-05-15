Labour rejects FG’s proposed N48,000 minimum wage

The organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, has walked out of the ongoing minimum wage negotiations after the government and the Organised Private Sector made what the unionists described as “ridiculous offers” of N48,000 and N54,000, respectively.

A source who is a leader of the TUC in the meeting disclosed this on Wednesday.

The source said while the government did not provide any data to back up its proposal, unlike the Organised Labour, OPS, on the other hand, said none of its members pays less than N78,000.

Also Read:

The TUC source said, “Labour presented first and we stood on our N615,000 proposal after which the OPS presented N54,000. Later the government came and proposed N48,000. There was no iota of seriousness. There was no data to back it up and that was the moment we walked out. When they are ready to be serious, they will call us.”

NLC has since called for an emergency press briefing.