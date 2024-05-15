Reps pass bill for establishment of  Obafemi/Owode Vocational Skills University

A bill for the establishment of Oba Obafemi Owode Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship University, in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State passed through Second Reading at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

It was passed at the plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu

While leading the debate, the sponsor of the Bill, Hon Olumide Osoba said that “the establishment of the University in Owode was not just a mere legislative action; but a crucial step towards realizing the aspirations of the people and advancing the agenda of the legislative house.

Nigeria, like many developing countries, faces the challenge of high youth unemployment and underemployment.

He pointed out that despite various policy interventions aimed at addressing this issue, the results have been far from satisfactory.

According to him, “however, we now stand at a juncture where we have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of our youth and the future of our nation.

“The proposed university aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision of promoting vocational skills and entrepreneurship as drivers of economic growth and social development.

“By equipping our youth with practical skills and knowledge in areas such as agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and services, we not only prepare them for the demands of the modern economy but also empower them to create their own opportunities and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Moreover, the timing of this initiative couldn’t be more auspicious. As Nigeria continues to experience rapid economic growth and industrialisation, there is an increasing demand for skilled workers in various sectors. From renewable energy to information technology, from healthcare to construction, the industries of tomorrow require a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also entrepreneurial and innovative.

“By establishing the OBA OBAFEMI OWODE Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we are not just creating another institution of higher learning; we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for our nation.

“We are giving our youth a sense of purpose and belonging, steering them away from the path of crime and violence, and empowering them to become agents of positive change in their communities.

“As the Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, I urge each and every one of my colleagues to lend your support to this bill. Let us rise above partisan politics and personal interests and prioritize the collective good of our constituents and our nation.”

Also Read:

While urging for support for the Bill, the lawmaker said, “together, let us champion the cause of vocational education and entrepreneurship and pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

The House then adopted the Bill and was referred to the relevant Committees for further legislative action.