Autopsy failed to ascertain cause of Mohbad’s death – Pathologist

The autopsy conducted on the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is said to have been unable to ascertain the cause of his death.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State on Wednesday.

According to him, the pathologist in charge of the autopsy told the coroner that the deceased’s body had decomposed by the time the test was conducted.

He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

Also Read:

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

According to Shittu, the pathologist further stated that the late singer may have died due to a reaction to certain drugs administered to him before he died.

“He went further to say that he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to the death,” he added.