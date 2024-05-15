Abure to NLC president: Let’s settle our differences

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, on Wednesday, appealed to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, to set aside his differences and work together with the party leadership for old-time’s sake.

Abure made the plea at his first press conference following the April 3 fire incident that almost claimed his life at his Abuja residence.

Both Abure and Ajaero had been at loggerheads following several attempts made by the congress to take control of the party structure over claims the embattled LP chairman was running a one-man show amid allegations of financial malfeasance.

The LP camp had also made a counterclaim that Ajaero was desperately seeking to evict the Abure-led National Working Committee with an ulterior motive to use the party as a transactional platform ahead of the 2027 election.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja, Abure described the NLC president as a friend and brother having worked together in the trenches over the years fighting for the welfare of workers.

The LP national chairman therefore urged the union leader to put aside his grievances and support their effort to rebuild the country in the interest of Nigerians.

He said, “Consequently, I want to appeal first to my brother, friend Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC whom we have worked together in the trenches over the years in the struggle for workers, to put aside whatever may be his grievances. Let’s work in the interest of our people.

“Fighting the Labour Party is uncalled for and unwarranted, especially at this time when the working people of Nigeria are suffering. As we speak today, the minimum wage is still N30,000. There are unfair workers practices by employers across the country. The inflation in Nigeria is unprecedented and nobody talks about workers’ welfare.

“For us, we need to team up together to be able to fight for better working conditions for our people. We need not waste or dissipate our collective energies in fighting ourselves over nothing. The NLC should know by now that the attempt being made to take over the leadership of the party will not work. It is my appeal that working together is better.”