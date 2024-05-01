Lagos-Calabar highway: Umahi accuses Peter Obi of inciting Igbo against FG

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi of inciting Igbo people of the Southeast, especially the uninformed, against the federal government.

Umahi stated this while speaking during an event organized by the Federal Ministry of Works to compensate property owners affected by the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

The minister added that Obi failed to advocate for the people even after leading them into difficulties.

The 700-kilometre coastal highway project, estimated to cost the federal government N15 trillion, has attracted public outcry over demolition of the Landmark Beach Resort valued at $200 million to pave for a right of way for the road.

Following the demolition, the Group CEO of Landmark, Paul Onwuanibe, expressed concern over the development, saying the demolition will impact on businesses, livelihoods, and employment.

Obi had criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

The Labour Party candidate emphasized the need to prioritize national security, poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education over controversial infrastructure projects.

He berated the insensitivity of the reported demolitions in the project’s designated right of way, noting the devastating effects on livelihoods and investments.

But, Umahi defended the government’s actions, dismissing claims of inhumanity towards Landmark.

The minister accused Obi of spreading misinformation that incites the uninformed population.

Umahi urged people to exercise wisdom and avoid judgmental statements that could lead to trouble, adding he has been personally involved in addressing the project’s concerns.