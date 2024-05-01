Ekiti man offers to teach for free in Niger school

In a commendable move, an Ekiti State man identified as Amusan Lasisi has volunteered to teach secondary school students at Government Day College, Tunga Lowcost, Minna, Niger State for free.

The Ekiti State volunteer announced the free teaching in an application letter addressed to the school and dated April 29, 2024.

It was titled: “Application for voluntary teaching engagement on science subjects for compassion, patriotism and active community development.”

Lasisi attributed his reasons to the mass failure recorded in the just-conducted examinations – Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, West African Examination Council and National Business and Technical Examination Council in Niger and other states.

Further in the letter addressed to the principal of the school, Lasisi added that he was more interested in developing the students rather than exiting the country to promote ‘Japa’ sydrome of youths migrating abroad to seek greener pastures.

The letter read, “In furtherance to the great call of nationalism, patriotism, and active community development imbibed during active service to my wonderful fatherland, Nigeria, under the National Youth Service Scheme in 2019 in Kwara State, Nigeria, I apply to your school, Government Day Science College (GDSC) in Tunga Lowcost, Minna, Niger State, Nigeria for Voluntary Teaching Engagement on Science and Technical Subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Basic Science and Technology for compassion, patriotism and active community development.

“This move was necessitated owing to the high failure rates recorded by graduating students yearly in Senior School Examinations conducted by the trio of the West African, National and Business and Technical Examination Councils together with University Matriculation Examinations administered by the Joint Admissions & Matriculations Board (JAMB) in Niger and other states of Nigeria.

“Sir, I believe that this effort, if eventually considered and approved as desired, would be better off than criticising the government of the day for its insensitivity to education or, better still, leaving Nigeria for other neighbouring African and European countries (Japa syndrome) in search of greener pastures, as is usually the case with some of my youthful colleagues who desire Nigeria to be great but don’t have any sense of responsibility to that effect.”

Speaking on the reason he chose the school among several others, Lasisi noted that he was moved by the complaint of the son of a family friend that their school does not have a Mathematics teacher and because the place was close to his residence, he decided to write to the principal to offer voluntary classes in the subject and other science-related ones to them.

“The principal, teachers, and students were happy to hear of my decision when the principal introduced me to them,” he said.

In response to questions of how he intends to fend for himself while offering the voluntary service, he said he has many things he does that earn him money.

He listed them as consultancy, data analysis, electrical installation, and editorial work.

Lasisi however enjoined other resourceful Nigerians, leaving the country to desist from being second-class citizens elsewhere but should strive to develop their country.

Lasisi, who hails from Ekiti State, graduated from the Department of Electrical/Electronics and Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in 2018.

He completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme in Kwara State in 2020.