Three men in court for defrauding job seekers N11.3m

Three men have appeared before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court 1 in Ebonyi for allegedly defrauding job seekers of a whooping sum of N11, 300, 000.

Chidiebere Ndigwe, 46, Ikembuchukwu Donatus, 27, and Madu Chioma, 47 respectively are facing a two-count charge on conspiracy/false pretence and fraud.

They are facing trial before the Chief Magistrate of Abakaliki, Ojemba Isu-Oko.

Insp. Bassey Okon, the Prosecutor, told the court that the defendants did the fraudulent job in April and May, 2023.

The charge read, “that you, the defendants and others now at large, between April and May, 2023, at National Obstetric Fistula Centre Abakaliki, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit Advance Fee Fraud.

Okon noted that the offence is punishable under section 8(a) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud-related offences Act, CAP A6, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2006.

He said the defendants also, on the same date and aforesaid place, did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained a sum of N11,300,000 from job seekers.

He said some of the job seekers and victims included Ituma Margret, Agashi Azuka, Clement Agbo Stella and many others.

“The defendants promised to give them employment at the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakalik, which is false,” he explained.

The defendants’ pleas were not taken to all the charges when they were read in court.

The defence counsel, Azubuike Emebula, thereafter, moved for a bail application on behalf of his clients, which was opposed.

The Chief Magistrate, Isu-Oko, who rejected the bail application, said the court lacked the power to handle the case and adjourned the matter until August 25.