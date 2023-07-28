Two scavengers docked over theft of N164,000

828 828

The police, in Abuja Friday, arraigned two scavengers, Hussani Salisu, 18 and Musa Shaibu, 18, before a Kabusa Grade l Area Court, for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing items worth N164,000.

The defendants, who both reside in Kabusa village, Abuja, are standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, housebreaking and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, S.O. Osho, told the court that one Miriam Onyeakazi had reported the matter at Kabusa Police Station on July 17.

Osho said that the complainant had reported that the defendants broke into her shop through the ceiling and stole her goods worth N164,000.

He said that during the police investigation, the defendants confessed to stealing a generator from a car wash close to the market, but that they did not break into the complainant’s shop.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 97, 226 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till August 6 for hearing.