Voice, data services affected by undersea cable cuts restored – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission says the voice and data services affected by the cable cuts have been restored.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Muoka said that services were restored, following its disruption on March 14, which affected data and voice services due to cuts in undersea fibre optics on the coasts of Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.

“We are pleased to announce that services have now been restored to approximately 90 per cent of their peak utilisation capacities,” he said.

Muoka said that all the operators who were impacted by the cuts had taken recovery capacity from submarine cables which were not impacted by the cuts.

According to him, mobile network operators (MNOs) have assured the commission that data and voice services will operate optimally, pending full repairs of the undersea cables.

He said that the MNOs had managed to activate alternative connectivities to bring the situation back to normalcy.

“We extend our appreciation to telecom consumers for their patience and understanding during the downtime caused by the undersea fibre,” he said.