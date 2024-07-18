Vincent Enyeama’s goalkeeper son joins Lille + Photo

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has celebrated his son’s promotion to Lille’s U-18 squad.
The former Super Eagles goalkeeper took to his Facebook page to felicitate with the youngster on the achievement.
Enyeama wrote: “God is the greatest.
“Home sweet home.
“Back home in a different skin #losc #prouddaddy❤️ #younggoalie #youngcoach #newadventure @losclive.”
The 41-year-old spent seven years at Lille following his arrival from Israeli side, Hapoel Tel Aviv, in 2011.