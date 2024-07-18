Be fair to all, Governor Ododo urges judges 

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has called on the judges in the state to be fair to all in the delivery of justice.

He gave the charge at the swearing in ceremony of the 10 new judges recently appointed into the state judiciary.

At the ceremony held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, Governor Ododo urged the new judges to serve the people of Kogi State with integrity, fairness, and unwavering dedication to the tenets of the judiciary.

The governor also enjoined them to ensure that everybody is treated equally in order to guarantee a peaceful society.

He said: A just and fair society is where everybody is treated equally regardless of class, religion and ethnicity.

“Therefore you must be reminded and be guided by the oaths you have just taken.”

The governor, who stated that the new judges are men and women of unquestionable character, assured that he would not interfere with their activities to enable the judges discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.

He noted that the appointment and swearing in of the new judges is in line with the commitment of his administration to promote a just and fair society where everyone is treated equally to guarantee peace and stability.

He described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man which owes the society an obligation to be just and fair, stressing that a judiciary trusted by the people will promote peace and security.

Ododo, who used the occasion to present vehicles to some judges in the state, noted that his administration will provide enabling environment for the judges to discharge their statutory responsibilities.

He assured that more judges in the state will be provided with new vehicles in the next batches of the allocation of vehicles by the state government.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Josiah Majebi, charged the new judges to respect the integrity of all litigants and to shun media trial of anybody in the administration of justice.

While expressing appreciation to Governor Ododo for his support to the judiciary, the Chief Judge urged family members of the new judges not to interfere with their job.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Muiz Abdallah, urged the new judges to showcase their worth to justify their selection as judges of the state.

Abdallah charged them to be up and doing and to avoid activities that will ridicule the judiciary and bring their reputation into jeopardy.

The new judges sworn in as High Court judges are Justices Ajeshola Joseph Sunday, Badama Kadiri, Ojoma Rachel Haruna and Ezema Beatrice Ada; Khadis of the Shariah Court of Appeal are Muhammad Bello Muhammad, Okino Isah Saidu, Idris Alhaji Abdullahi, Shaibu Ridwan Aliyu and Yakubu Adavenege, while Justice Maryanne Oziohu Otaru was sworn in as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.

