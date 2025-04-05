Edo Killing: ‘Policeman’ threatening retaliation identified, arrested

A Facebook user, Hadaina Hussaini, better known as Dan-taki, who threatened retaliation by the North over the killing of 16 travelling Northerners in Uromi, Edo State, has been identified by the police.

The Kaduna State Police Command unveiled the identity of the man in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mansir Hassan, on Saturday.

Hassan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said in the statement: “The attention of Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a comment made on a Facebook book post credited to one Hadaina Hussaini (Dan-taki), which has been making rounds on various social media platforms with the caption ‘Kaduna Police Officer Threatens Retaliation Against Southerners in Uromi Killings’.

“To set the record straight, Hadian Hussaini is neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor a personnel of Kaduna State Police Command.

“It is pertinent to note that his picture captured on Police Uniform as displayed on the Social Media, which is an improper dressing, is that of him when he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to Kaduna State Constabulary Office, but was dismissed from the voluntary outfit two (2) years ago due to his questionable character.

“As such, members of the general public are advised to carefully observe the identity card attached to the uniform which contains the word ‘PSC/KD’ meaning Police Special Constabulary. Similarly, the pictures of him on uniform were posted on the Facebook platform two (2) years ago, prior to his dismissal.

“The Suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court upon the completion of preliminary investigations in accordance to extant laws.

“The State Command however wishes to state categorically that, the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined and regimented organization committed to upholding law and order, and would not condone any form of incitement, hate speech, or threat to the peace and harmony of our dear Country.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabi’u Muhammad psc,mni wishes to once-again call on members of the general public to remain calm and continue to report suspicious incidents of this nature to the Police.”

