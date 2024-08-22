Video: Fate of three men in alleged failed kidnap of car dealer

Three men badly battered have been spotted in a viral video.

The three men, who were stripped naked, were accused of a failed attempt to kidnap a car dealer in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

They have since been identified as Taiwo Olayinka, Saheed Monsuru and Azeez Sodiq.

Though one of them said they only wanted to extort money from the car dealer, those who apprehended them were heard saying it was an attempted kidnap.

Also Read:

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects have been taken into custody.

He said Olayinka, 30; Sodiq, 33; and Monsuru, 23, “have been in our custody since yesterday, shortly after the incident, and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two suspects that escaped.

“Meanwhile, investigation has commenced.”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1826334109448241415

Post Views: 0