Ribadu shows up as Atiku hosts El-Rufai, Tambuwal, others + Photos

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was one of those who showed up on the side of the administration in power when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar hosted dignitaries seen as constituting the opposition on Wednesday.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections hosted the dignitaries in his Abuja home.

At the reception in his Asokoro residence was a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who led the delegation to formally request for the hand of Abubakar’s daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

This development was confirmed by the Special Assistant on Broadcast Media to Abubakar, AbdulRasheed Shehu, on Wednesday.

Also Read:

In a statement on social media, Shehu said: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence.

“The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

“Prominent dignitaries at the event include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State among others.

“The mini gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held, and the significance of the occasion.”

Post Views: 0