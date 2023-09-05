Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing phone, ATM card

An unemployed man, Abdullahi Kabiru, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a phone and ATM card.

Kabiru of Chief Palace Karmo, Abuja, is charged with criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the complainant, Friday Musa of Metro Cafe, Wuse 2, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Aug. 22.

Nwafoaku further alleged that the defendant on the same date criminally trespassed into the Cafe, stole a Techno mobile phone valued at N25,000 and a bank ATM card belonging to one of the staff.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have stolen the items and sold the phone to an unknown person.

He said every effort to recover the phone proved abortive.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili adjourned the matter until Sept. 28 for hearing.