Offices, banks adhere to NLC warning strike in Abuja

Some affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja, have adhered to the directives by the congress to embark on a two -day nationwide warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent who visited some of the NLC affiliates including banks and government ministries and parastatal agencies on Tuesday, observed that some of the offices were under locks.

It would be recalled that the NLC in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NLC) said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6.

The NLC also threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike within 14 working days or 21 days from when the communique was issued.

It also said this was until steps were taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced due to the removal of subsidy.

NAN correspondent who visited some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, observed that very few workers were on ground.

Also, at the Radio House, the gate was locked preventing staff from going in side the premises.

NAN observed that some filling stations in town were closed in compliance with NLC directives.

NAN also observed that some banks were ‘closed due to the directive by the NLC.

NAN observed that some banks were seen to be closed such as Access Bank, First Bank Nyanya, also Union Bank in Area 3, among some others.

Some were seen to be open to customers such as Guarantee Trust Bank but the bank was not as busy as usual.