Two docked over alleged assault, threat to set church ablaze

Two men, Bukola Ajose and Patrick Okenwa, were on Monday, arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to burn down a place of worship

Ajose and Okenwa, who reside at 27, Adeosun Street, Itire, Surulere, Lagos, are being charged with conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 5, 2023, at 27, Adeosun Street, Itire Surulere, Lagos.

He alleged that Ajose and Okenwa conspired to prevent a pastor, Ugo Augustine, from entering his church premises.

”They threatened to set the church ablaze if he entered or seen inside ministering to his members,” he said.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendants and others, now at large, assaulted the pastor by pushing him out of the church premises.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (d), 172 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O Otitoju, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and that their house addresses should be verified by the court.

Otitoju adjourned the matter until May 2 for hearing.