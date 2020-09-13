The Federal Road Safety Corps in Lagos State will on Monday commence Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence to checkmate the spate of accidents, especially truck-related crashes and fatalities in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Ogungbemide decried the spate of crashes and fatalities linked to articulated vehicles in the state.

According to him, some of the crashes are preventable if drivers have been more careful and patient on the roads.

He said: “With the recent increase in the accidents involving articulated vehicles in the state, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their Drivers licence and valid vehicle papers as the command begins Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence.

“The recent upsurge in crashes involving trucks calls for concern on the level of professionalism of such Drivers hence the need to check these documents. The operations starts immediately.

“All vehicles impounded will not be released until they show evidence of having the documents.”

The sector commander cautioned all road users to ensure they obtain all necessary documents that qualified them to use the road.

He said anyone caught without valid documents on the road will be sanctioned according with the law.

He also admonished all motorists to drive and stay safe.