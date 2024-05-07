Troops kill notorious IPOB commander, two others in Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel of other security agencies have eliminated a notorious IPOB/ESN Commander, known as Tochukwu, alias Ojoto and two others in an encounter at their camp at Ihiteukwa in Imo State.

This development was disclosed by the Nigerian Army in a post on its X handle on Tuesday.

It said the operation was conducted with operatives of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It said the troops conducted a successful special clearance operation across the general areas of Udda, Ihiteukwa, and Orsumoghu, along the borders of Orsu and Ihiala Local Government Areas of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

The army added that the troops encountered members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network who had been using the area as a sanctuary.

The army said the insurgents, on sighting troops, employed guerrilla tactics, lobbing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from concealed positions and riddling the roads with booby traps.

According to the army, in spite of the terrorists’ guerrilla tactics, troops maintained their resolve and countered the attacks with tactical precision, employing superior firepower to neutralise Tochukwu and two others.

“The operation led to the recovery of firearms, communication devices, narcotics, and personal effects of the terrorists. Notably, two undetonated IEDs, six detonated IEDs and bomb-making materials were captured by the gallant troops.

“The operation has dealt a significant blow to the terrorists’ networks in the region.

“The IEDs and bomb-making materials were safely destroyed,” it said.

Army said that its troops had, in another operation in Cross River, engaged in a fierce gun battle with a group of suspected kidnappers in the remote community of Akparanbong in Ikom Local Government Area.

It said that the troops, while on routine patrol, stormed the kidnappers’ hideout, leading to a gun battle that forced the kidnappers to retreat hastily leaving behind two AK 47 rifles, six magazines, a variety of ammunition and three mobile phones.

According to the army, all the items have been recovered by the troops.